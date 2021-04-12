Liberman slams Ohana for allowing 'anarchy'

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman attacked Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) on Monday morning, following a spate of violent incidents across the country.

At the beginning of the Facebook post, entitled, "Anarchy is here," Liberman wrote, "double murder in Deir al-Assad, murder in Ivtin, car bombing in Holon, assassination in Ashkelon, shooting in Yavne, explosive devices in Netanya and severe violence in Beit Shemesh. All this just sounds like a movie script or The Wild West, but unfortunately it is happening here under all of our noses."

"While all that interests the Public Security Minister is how to rescue the Prime Minister from the terror of the law, violence is having a field day," Liberman accused.

"The punishment must be strengthened in cases of attempted murder and manslaughter, and we must not allow murderers and their aides an option for early release or pardon.

"It is time for the Public Security Minister to be full-time engaged in the internal security of the State and not in the personal security of the Prime Minister," the Chairman of Yisrael Beytenu added.