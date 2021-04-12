Report: PM Netanyahu to focus efforts on Gideon Sa'ar after giving up on Bezalel Smotrich

Senior Likud officials on Monday morning said that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has given up on his attempts to convince Religious Zionism Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich to agree to a government supported by the United Arab List (Ra'am).

According to the Kan News report, Netanyahu is convinced that Smotrich has no intention of changing his mind, even a few hours before the deadline by which Netanyahu has to form a government.

In light of this, the Likud is interested in focusing its efforts on MK Gideon Sa'ar and his New Hope party, even though it is unlikely that they will agree to join a Netanyahu-led coalition.

Meanwhile, according to reports, sources close to Smotrich claimed that approving a partnership with the United Arab List would only make it easier for Yamina's MK Naftali Bennett to form a government with Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid.

Last week, it was reported that MK Naftali Bennett's Yamina is willing to join a Netanyahu government, so long as Smotrich is willing to join along with him. However, should Netanyahu fail to form a government Bennett would join with Lapid rather than drag Israel to new elections.