Sources: 'Bennett trying to prevent formation of a right-wing government'

Sources in the right-wing bloc have complained about Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett's "duplicity," claiming that he is trying to prevent the formation of a right-wing government.

In a conversation with Israel Hayom, the sources said: "Why would a Yamina party activist, who like they claim wants to form a government with the Right, think to publicize a snippet which says that the other side is not Left at all? It looks like preparing the ground to work with them and claim that it's not a left-wing bloc at all. Otherwise there is no explanation for it."

"If Naftali Bennett really wanted to form a right-wing government, he would announce that it's either a right-wing government or fifth elections, and then all of the pressure would move to [MK Gideon] Sa'ar (New Hope), [Defense Minister] Benny Gantz (Blue and White), or others.

"Not only is Bennett not helping to form a government, he is trying to prevent the formation of a right-wing government."

Yamina responded: "Yesterday as well, conversations between members of the bloc continued in an effort to find possible solutions, but no progress was made."