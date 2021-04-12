PA praises Canadian party's anti-Israel resolution

The Palestinian Authority (PA) “foreign affairs ministry” on Sunday praised the members of the General Conference of the Canadian New Democratic Party (NDP) after they approved a resolution which calls for an end to “Israeli occupation” and the recognition of a Palestinian state.

“The ministry appreciated the voting of 80% of the party's general conference members in favor of the resolution, which reflects the international and popular belief in the justice of the Palestinian cause, and the need to end the Israeli occupation and stop human rights violations by the State of Israel,” the ministry in a statement quoted by the Wafa news agency.

“The Ministry extended its appreciation and gratitude to the efforts of those who have worked for years on the Canadian arena to issue this historic decision, including civil society individuals and associations, the solidarity movement with the Palestinian people, trade unions, politicians, and members of the New Democrats Party who believe in the justice of the Palestinian cause, which establishes a new phase on the international scene in moving forward towards defending the rights of the Palestinian people, their right to enjoy freedom and independence in their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, despite the threats and intimidation campaigns practiced by the State of Israel and the lobby against the supporters of the Palestinian rights around the world,” added the statement.

B’nai Brith Canada on Sunday expressed concerned over the anti-Israel resolution passed by the NDP.

“Unfortunately, the anti-Israel resolution that was passed (‘Justice and Peace in Israel-Palestine’) contributes neither towards justice nor towards peace,” B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement.

“It further removes the party from any relevance in a serious discussion of ‘redefining Canada’s place in the world.’ The resolution does nothing to contribute to a constructive Canadian role or to the prospects of a durable peace in the Middle East. Despite the positive development on IHRA, the sleight-of-hand language and deliberately vague terms found in this resolution has shifted the party towards the direction of the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement – contrary to previously stated NDP policy,” the group added.