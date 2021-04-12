Yisrael Beytenu MK reveals offer she received from the Likud

MK Yulia Malinovsky, number 5 on the Yisrael Beytenu slate, revealed in an interview with Channel 12 News on Sunday evening the proposal she received from aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in exchange for her defecting to the Likud.

Malinovsky claimed that the proposal came about a week and a half ago when a Likud member from Holon spoke with her under the authority of Prime Minister Netanyahu, before he received the mandate from President Rivlin to form a government.

In this context, she was offered a guaranteed spot on the Likud slate, a senior ministerial portfolio of her choice and a run with the Likud's support for the Holon mayoralty.

"We have reached patterns of behavior that are completely criminal. They offered me bribes, there is no other word for it. It did not come for ideological reasons, they offered me to be any minister I wanted - except maybe the Defense, Foreign or Finance Minister," she said. "It is so sad that I’m laughing, we have reached a low point in my eyes. The Prime Minister has failed, he is a loser. The attempt to seize power for a little longer disgusts me."

Malinovsky further claimed in the interview that she is not the only Knesset member from Yisrael Beytenu who received an offer to defect to the Likud. "Hamad Amar was also offered a spot on the Likud. These are not basic lines and democracy - this is bribery."