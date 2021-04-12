'The next political assassination is around the corner'

Two days after being attacked by police officers, MK Ofer Cassif (Joint List) on Sunday arrived at the offices of the Department for Internal Investigations of the Israel Police.

According to a report in Kan News, Cassif said, "The writing is no longer on the wall but it is clear - a political assassination is around the corner. Netanyahu is the poisonous fungus that grew from Rabin's blood, we will not allow this to continue. We will do everything to stop this brutality."

Cassif, the sole Jewish MK on the predominantly Arab Joint List Party, was attacked by police officers during a protest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place during a weekly demonstration in the neighborhood in protest of the intention to evacuate Arab residents from the area. Videos from the scene show Cassif clashing with Border Police officers during the demonstration, which developed into a violent incident between the sides.

Cassif’s glasses were broken and his shirt was ripped.

According to reports, the police officer suspected of attacking Cassif claimed that he did not know Cassif was an MK when he attacked him.

During his interrogation by the special unit for investigating police officers, the suspected officer said that "he kicked me in the leg and I went into arrest mode. When we understood that he is an MK we let him go."