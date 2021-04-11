Shots fired at Palestinian Arab carjacker in Samaria

Scene of the incident

A Palestinian Arab carjacker stole a car in Samaria Sunday night and led police on a chase before crashing into other vehicles.

The incident occurred near the Giti Avishar Junction west of Ariel, when the suspect stole a car and fled the scene.

Police pursued the suspect, who eventually crashed the vehicle into several other cars.

Witnesses reported that shots were fired during the incident.

IDF forces have been dispatched to the scene, along with additional police units and MDA emergency first responders.