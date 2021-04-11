First US university-affiliated Jewish housing to open next year at U of Illinois

After a five-year wait, Jewish students at an Illinois college will become the first in America to have their own official Jewish living quarters.

The first university-affiliated Jewish living space in the U.S. will open next school year at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Started in 2017, the Chabad property, will have 32 two-bedroom dorms. Each suite will include furniture, Smart TVs, and Wi-Fi, which will be building-wide. Also included will be housekeeping, a drink and snack bar and study cubicles.

The property will be set up as private certified housing affiliated with the university. The program allows privately-owned buildings to be open to students in need of a room.