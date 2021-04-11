Yehudah Glick: I should be Israel's next president

Former Likud MK and presidential hopeful Yehudah Glick called on Israeli lawmakers to work together to find a solution to the ongoing political crisis and avoid an unprecedented fifth consecutive election in just over two years.

During an interview in Arutz Sheva’s Jerusalem studios, Glick lamented the state of Israeli politics, saying the ongoing deadlock misrepresented Israeli civil society.

“So many wonderful things are going on in Israel,” said Glick, mentioning initiatives including the OneDay social volunteering ground and the Amitzim organization’s work for orphans.

“There are so many great things going on in this country.”

Turning to the results of last month’s election and efforts to form a new government, Glick called on leaders to ‘put down’ their ego and ‘work together’ to avoid snap elections.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen that many of the parties have locked themselves up in the corner, put weights on their feet and decided ‘I can’t do this.’ We have to humbly remove these burdens and understand that the world needs the State of Israel to be strong.”

“There’s a need for it. It is not always simple to be modest in politics. If you give up your ego, you’re not considered suitable for politics. In politics you have to stand up for yourself.”

“I’m waiting for surprises, I really don’t think there is an excuse for having another election. Enough is enough. We have to put down our ego and work together.”

Are you still running for president?

“I announced my candidacy and now is the time. The next Israeli president will be elected sometime in the next two months. I’m full-time involved in it.”

“The Israeli president has three major jobs. One is to strengthen the feeling of solidarity inside the people. Two is to strengthen the relationship between Jews in the Diaspora and Israel. And the third thing is the face of the State of Israel. Who is Israel facing the world.”

“I have experience in all of these three things.”

“Israel needs someone who can talk to all different parts of the Diaspora and to have them feel that Israel is there home.”

What are your chances?

“Everything I did in my life, whether with the Temple Mount or my battle against cigarettes always began with people telling me that there is no chance.”

“I don’t start with that. I start by asking: ‘Is there need, is it right, and can it happen?