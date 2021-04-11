What A Loss: RIP Chaim Yehuda Yakovson of Sanhedria

The anglo community of Sanhedria Murchevet was shocked this past week to discover that beloved community member Chaim Yehuda Yakovson, husband to Chana and father to two young daughters suddenly died in his sleep. Chaim had taken his daughters Michali (3) and Sari (12) to the park on Sunday afternoon and together the three had returned home in good spirits. He helped Chana put the girls to bed and together, they bid their two only children good night.

That was the last time they saw their father.

That night, Chaim tragically passed away in his sleep. On Monday morning, Chana woke up to a horrifying sight that will forever be vividly etched into the deepest echoes of her memory; Her beloved husband was no longer among the living.

Chaim was always a healthy man and that the family of four was very close. He leaves behind a 38 year old widow and two heartbroken young orphans, the youngest being only three years old.

“This Passover, we sang together for hours with our two little girls. You taught Sari all about the Passover story while you lovingly held Michali on your lap,” writes the grief-stricken widow.

“How is it possible for me to go on without you, Chaim? How will I raise our two precious daughters? Michali is only 3. How will I comfort them, take care of them, provide for their futures? I can’t believe that I am a widow at the age of 38. Our children are heartbroken orphans. I am alone now, and I am so, so scared.”

The pain of such a young widow is hard to fathom. Now, aside from facing the challenge of digesting her personal tragedy while remaining strong for her daughters, Chana has to worry about finances as well. Her income is not enough on its own to support the family, and after this unexpected loss, she and her children have a long and difficult journey ahead of them. Donations are being urgently collected to help Chana care for her children despite her unexpected loss.

CLICK HERE TO HELP