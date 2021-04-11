UK to open Europe’s first kosher eco hotel

When the Sadeh Farm Hotel opens at the end of May in Kent, the southeastern England resort will become the first kosher eco hotel in Europe.

The venue, located in a 17th century manor house on a fruit and vegetable farm fun by Jewish environmental charity, Sadeh, will feature five family suites and meet current coronavirus occupancy regulations, the Jewish Chronicle reported. Profits from the hotel will be given back to the charity.

Rooms in the hotel are decorated using the Shivat HaMinim.

The hotel’s kosher restaurant will serve meals featuring ethically sourced produce and the farm’s organic fruits and vegetables. Fare will include vegan, dairy, fish and gluten-free.

There will be many activities for guests to take part in, including a tour of the farm and forest, brewing, workshops on making honey, vegetable picking, nature walks and learning about the farm’s chickens. There will also be lectures on Jewish views on the environment. As well, children’s activities, such as tractor rides and magic shows, will be available.

The hotel also features a swimming pool and seven acres of countryside.

“We aim to provide guests with delicious and healthy kosher food while being as environmentally sustainable as possible,” Naomi Verber, Sadeh Farm Hotel director, told the Jewish Chronicle.