Is concern over COVID vaccines for children overblown?

A headline raised by Channel 12 website by journalist Amit Valdman claims dozens of doctors have called on the government not to allow vaccination of children.

According to Globes writer Gidon Dokow, upon entering the link one can find the names of Dr. Michal Hern and Dr. Avshalom Carmel, known to be vehemently against vaccinations. So much so, that according to Dokow the Ministry of Health has requested to limit their activity.

This is one example of many articles aired during the past year which have been suspected to have sown unnecessary fear in the public amid the COVID-19 outbreak.