Remembering Liel: friends of fallen soldier set out to raise funds for the needy

The Liel Charity Fund was founded in the name of fallen soldier Staff sergeant Liel Gidoni who lost his life during operation Defensive Edge on the same day as Benaya Sarel and Hadar Goldin in 2014. The fund was created by Liel's friends and strives to provide food supplies to underprivileged families prior to major holidays.

Ahead of the upcoming Yom HaZikaron, the members of the fund have decided to raise a sum of 400,000 NIS in order to be able to continue its work and make Liel's personality known to the public. This year, over 100 members are taking part in the efforts to raise the necessary amount.

Zion Gidoni, Liel's brother: 'these deeds keep our family optimistic despite difficult times. It is very moving to see the efforts made in his name, whether it is donating food, operating a mechina in his name, lectures and more. The entire family is appreciative beyond belief'.

'Liel's presence is felt in my life every day', says Amichai Lewis, a Givati fighter alongside Liel, to Arutz Sheva. 'During difficult and challenging times I smile to myself, to those around me, just the way he lived his life. Liel always stressed those around him to smile, and that is what we are trying to make happen here in his memory'.