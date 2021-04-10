Liberman: 'Bennett received a generous offer - he must not pass it up'

MK Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the Yisrael Beytenu party, on Saturday night told Israel's "Meet the Press" program that Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett must not miss his opportunity to become prime minister.

"Bennett knows this as well as I do - the moment he comes in, [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu will try to eliminate and swallow him," Liberman said.

"Bennett received a fair and generous offer - to be first in the rotation and to have an equally-controlled government - and he must not miss this opportunity. No one knows as well as he does that the moment he joins a government with Netanyahu, he will need to turn around and make sure his back is covered."

"Everyone understands that the most horrible option is fifth elections," Liberman added.

"Since we need to focus on a very small number of issues, economy, security, and reforming the health system, there are no ideological differences. On Iran as well there are no ideological disagreements. Therefore, despite everything, we can form a good and functional government."