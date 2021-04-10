Galei Zahal journalist publishes video clip showing how the new IDF paratroopers celebrated the end of their basic training.
Courtesy of Tsahi Daboush, Galei Zahal
'Am Israel chai': The new paratroopers at the Western Wall
'Am Israel chai': The new paratroopers at the Western Wall
Ga'al Salbin. Courtesy of Tsahi Daboush, Galei Zahal
