Health Ministry: 4,004 confirmed active coronavirus cases nationwide

A total of 221 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed across Israel on Friday, out of 36,030 test results received, Israel's Health Ministry reported Saturday.

The newly-diagnosed cases comprise 0.6% of the test results received that same day.

At present, Israel has 4,004 active coronavirus cases.

The Ministry added that 268 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, including 163 who are in critical condition and 146 who are on ventilators.

A total of 6,292 coronavirus patients have died since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, 5,309,758 Israelis have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 4,920,758 have received the second dose as well.