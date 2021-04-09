George W. Bush: Prince Philip devoted himself to others

Former US President George W. Bush published a statement following the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

"Laura and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh." Bush wrote. "Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others. He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign."

"Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed" he added. "We join those around the world offering heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the entire Royal Family."