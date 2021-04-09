Israeli leaders eulogize Prince Philip

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin responded to the passing of Britain's Prince Philip today (Firday).

"I express my deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh," Netanyahu wrote. "Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world".

President Rivlin wrote: "My deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. May his memory be a blessing".