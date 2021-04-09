Cars vandalized, anti-intermarriage slogan scrawled in Arab town

'Enough assimilation!' Bedouin town in northern Israel targeted by vandals who punctured tires on dozens of cars, scrawled graffiti.

Tags: Bedouin Vandalism Tires Punctured Assimilation
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Police inspect vandalized car
Police inspect vandalized car
צילום: דוברות המשטרה




top