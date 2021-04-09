The tragedy at the peak of celebration: Parshat Shmini

After months of work, the Jews finally inaugurated the Mishkan. Just then, a tragedy occurs - why does Moshe say he expected it?

After months of work and seven days of preparation, Am Yisrael finally reach the peak moment of the inauguration of the Mishkan.

Just at that moment, suddenly a major tragedy occurs and Moshe responds with a very unexpected statement - "This is what G-d had (already) said: through those close to me I will be sanctified".

Rashi explains that Moshe is telling Aharon, "I knew this would happen, but I thought it would be me or you, now I see they are greater then us".

One must ask, Moshe actually expected a tragedy at this celebrative moment? Why??

And how does this connect to Aharon's response of silence?



