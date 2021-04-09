The tragedy at the peak of celebration: Parshat Shmini



After months of work and seven days of preparation, Am Yisrael finally reach the peak moment of the inauguration of the Mishkan.

Just at that moment, suddenly a major tragedy occurs and Moshe responds with a very unexpected statement - "This is what G-d had (already) said: through those close to me I will be sanctified".

Rashi explains that Moshe is telling Aharon, "I knew this would happen, but I thought it would be me or you, now I see they are greater then us".

One must ask, Moshe actually expected a tragedy at this celebrative moment? Why??

And how does this connect to Aharon's response of silence?

