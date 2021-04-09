Meretz MK to boycott Religious Zionist Party

Former Deputy Chief of Staff MK Yair Golan (Meretz) said on Thursday he intends to walk out of the Knesset plenum whenever representatives of the Religious Zionist Party speak.

"In the face of evil, one must not be silent. This is my lesson from Holocaust Remembrance Day. Whenever the representatives of the racist and dark Religious Zionist party come up to speak in the Knesset, I will leave the plenum," Golan said.

"It is unthinkable that we, who have suffered persecution for centuries, will persecute others. 'A light unto the nations and exemplary society’ - this will not happen as long as Smotrich and Ben Gvir are part of our public life," MK Golan added.

Diaspora Minister Omer Yankelevitch attacked Golan following his remarks and said, "Instead of apologizing for his crazy comparisons, he continues to score Holocaust Remembrance Day with sickening statements. It is sad to see how the former Deputy Chief of Staff removes any remaining statesmanship he has left."