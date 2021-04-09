Counting the Omer: Emancipate yourself from mental slavery

The tragic and untimely death of Aaron’s sons Nadav and Avihu appears in this week’s Torah portion of Shemini.

How are we to understand the "strange fire" that these righteous men brought as an offering on the special day of the tabernacle’s inauguration?

This week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast finds our hosts pondering this question, especially as it relates to our own aspirations and enthusiasm for true spiritual experiences.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman connect the dots between the story of Nadav and Avihu, the laws of kashruth, and these unique days of counting the omer.