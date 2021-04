As we count the Omer each day from the second day of Passover to Shavuot and receiving Torah, refining and lifting ourselves up one day at a time, we also witness the extreme lows and highs.

In next week's observance of Yom HaZikaron (Memorial Day) followed by Yom Haatzmaut (Independence Day), and the extreme high and then low of the Inauguration of the Tabernacle and the appearance of the glory of HaShem, only to be followed by the tragedy of Nadav and Avihu, the sons of Aharon.