Quebec to Launch Genocide Education in High Schools

Under a new genocide curriculum, the Canadian province of Quebec this September will begin teaching about the Holocaust and other mass murders.

The genocide module was developed due to the initiative of Heidi Berger, the daughter of Holocaust survivors, reported the Canadian Jewish News.

Berger, a film producer, feels that the key to tackling prejudice is education about past genocides.

Her foundation, The Foundation for Genocide Education, began working with Quebec’s ministry of education to set up a teacher’s guide for teaching about genocide. The curriculum was tested out this year in a number of schools.

For the 2021-22 school year, the Holocaust, the Armenian Genocide, the 1994 Tutsi genocide in Rowanda and the “cultural genocide” of Indigenous peoples in Canada will be taught.

In future school years, all nine of the genocides recognized by the Canadian government will be taught to students in grades 10 and 11.

The genocide curriculum was prepared by academics from the University of Sherbrooke and the University of Quebec at Trois-Rivieres in partnership with the Foundation for Genocide Education.

Berger’s foundation works with communities who have experienced genocide as well as with teachers.

Berger described the teaching material as “groundbreaking.” She told the Canadian Jewish News that “a lot of people told me it couldn’t be done, but I just never took no for an answer.”