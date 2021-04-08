Former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo joins Fox News

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined Fox News as a contributor, Pompeo announced Thursday.

In a statement, Pompeo said that he intends "to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security."

The former secretary of state will appear across Fox News and Fox Business. His first appearance will be on Fox and Friends Friday morning.

Last week, former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump also joined Fox News as a contributor.