Odeh: We won't support 'father of settlements' Bennett as PM

Joint Arab List chairman MK Ayman Odeh completely rejected that his party could assist or support the formation of a government led by Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett.

"Absolutely not," Odeh declared in an interview with Nas Radio. "We do not just want to replace Netanyahu, we want to change Netanyahu's policy. Does it make sense to replace Netanyahu with Bennett, the father of settlements and racism? We will not replace a racist with another racist."

Meanwhile, MK Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the 'Religious Zionism' party, proposed a solution to the political stalemate which could cause Israel to initiate a fifth election: Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stepping down to run for president and Likud Minister Yariv Levin being appointed prime minister in his place.

The Mishpacha newspaper reported that Smotrich told one of the right-wing rabbis who visited him: "If Netanyahu is so anxious about the fate of the national camp, he is invited to save the Land of Israel, to appoint Yariv Levin as prime minister on his behalf and to manage affairs through him."

"In the meantime, Bibi can run for president, the legal proceedings against him will be stopped and after years a fully right-wing government will be formed with Bennett and Sa'ar, which will pass the Overrule Clause, without having to let terrorist supporters run our lives," MK Smotrich added.

Smotrich met with Prime Minister Netanyahu tonight (Thursday) in private. Later at 8:30 PM, Netanyahu will meet with the chairman of the Yamina party, Naftali Bennett.

The Likud chairman met yesterday with Aryeh Deri, Yaakov Litzman and Moshe Gafni in an attempt to figure out possible ways to form a government despite the current lack of 61 seats.

.Minister Yaakov Litzman said yesterday on Kol Barama radio that "there is no situation in which we sit down with Lapid or Liberman. Anyone who claims otherwise is dreaming." Litzman added that "I spoke with Smotrich, I understood that there are formulas for a solution," but did not elaborate on what those formulas were.