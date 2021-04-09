Hugo Boss, maker of Nazi uniforms, accused of using Uyghur slave labor

Fashion company Hugo Boss, which used Nazi slave labor to produce uniforms during the Holocaust, is being accused of similarly making use of a Chinese supply chain that uses persecuted Chinese minority Uyghurs as forced labor.

This week, human rights campaigners criticized Hugo Boss’s supply companies, alleging they use what is referred to as a “labor transfer scheme” where the Chinese government moves members of the Uyghur minority to work in factories outside of their home province, Xinjiang.

The relocations are forced and some are sent to re-education camps, human rights groups say.

In 1999, US politicians started a legal case against Hugo Boss on behalf of Holocaust survivors over the company’s use of slave labor doing World War II.

The International Olympic Committee this week was also accused of using a similar scheme, when it was discovered that it had a contract with a Chinese textile manufacturer linked to a factory in the Uyghur’s home province.

Hugo Boss has issued a past apology for its founder Hugo Ferdinand Boss’s support of the Nazi Party throughout its rule in Germany. Boss died in 1948 after having charges of being an “activist, supporter and beneficiary” of National Socialism being reduced to being a “follower” which came with significantly lesser punishment.

During the Holocaust, Boss had a production line that supplied uniforms to the Nazis, including the SS and Hitler Youth. Its factory relied on slave labor.