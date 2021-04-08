Beit Shemesh: 6-year-old in critical condition after being found in car

A six-year-old boy was found unconscious in a vehicle in Beit Shemesh Thursday afternoon.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics performed resuscitation operations on the boy, and when his pulse returned he was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in critical condition.

MDA paramedics Elad Finch and Aaron Adler said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the boy inside the vehicle unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing. We immediately started medical treatment, which included massages, resuscitation and medication, and when the pulse returned and his heart beat again, we evacuated him to the hospital while continuing medical treatment. His condition was critical."

United Hatzalah paramedic Zvi Meir Markson said: "According to the family members, the boy lost consciousness while staying with other brothers in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the shopping center. We performed resuscitation operations on him and at this stage his condition is critical."