She Was Crying. How He Responded Will Blow You Away

It was a warm summer evening when R’Chaim Goldblatt received the news that he had brain cancer. His wife, mother of his 11 children and expecting their 12th, began to cry.

R’Goldblatt was known for his tremendous level of emunah. “Why are you crying?,” he asked.

“Because I am afraid I will be left alone.”

With a compassionate smile and full sincerity he said, “Tzipporah, a Yid is never alone.”

This is the slightest glimpse into the life of R’Goldblat, an incredible person who continued to learn Torah in the beis midrash from early morning until the late night hours every day, despite his fight against illness. R’Goldblat passed away on Shvi’i Shel Pesach, leaving his family absolutely shattered.

Clips from the levaya show a crowd of devastated onlookers, including R’Goldblat’s oldest sons, who weep uncontrollably:

The raw emotion is palpable. They are so shaken by their loss they have only just begun to think of something perhaps more terrifying than what they have already experienced: The future. Mrs. Goldblat is a schoolteacher, and completely unable to support 12 children without her husband by her side.

R’Chaim Goldblat touched many peoples’ lives through sheer example. On a Chesed Fund page opened to help the Goldblats survive, Tzipporah tells more stories of R’Chaim’s bravery and faith.

Now donors are hoping to show Mrs. Goldblat that her husband of blessed memory was correct: She is not alone.

