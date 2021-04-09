Nasty notes left for Trump staffers written by celebrity pranksters, claims comedian

Statements by Trump White House staffers that they discovered nasty letters, with phrases such as “You will fail” and “You aren’t going to make it,” left by their Obama-era counterparts when Trump took office have long been dismissed by former President Barack Obama’s staff and the media.

But it turns out there is some truth to their claims.

A famous comedian who is a longtime friend of Obama is now shedding light on the controversy, saying that the notes existed, according to Fox News.

Dave Chappelle in an interview on Naomi Campbell’s “No Filter” YouTube show this week alleged that the insulting letters were real but were not left by former Obama staff. He said that they were part of a prank by celebrity attendees, given the run of White House offices, during a closing party thrown by the Obama administration.

"Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said the Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets? I saw this happening. I’m not going to say who did it, but it was celebrities, writing all this crazy (stuff) and putting them all over there. I saw them doing it, so when I saw it on the news, I laughed real hard."

In November 2019, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham alleged that Obama staffers had left nasty notes for their Trump counterparts.

"We came into the White House. I’ll tell you something, every office was filled with Obama books and we had notes left behind that said, ‘You will fail,’ ‘You aren’t going to make it,’" she said.

At the time, Obama speechwriter Cody Keenan responded in a tweet denying that notes had been left. “Nobody left unimaginative notes written at a sixth-grade level,” he stated.