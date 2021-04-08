Pastors call to cease Palestinian Authority efforts to destroy the Altar of Joshua

The US Pastor Council has released a petition calling to preserve the Altar of Joshua on Mt. Ebal following reports that the Palestinian Authority is engaging in destruction of the archaeological and historic site.

According to the petition, The 3200 year-old site is a historically irreplaceable treasure and is under the jurisdiction of the Israeli military (IDF) to protect.

The petition now seeks pastors and Christian ministry leaders to join to speak out in defense of this important link to the roots of their faith, while calling for urgency on the matter.

The USPC letter features a call to action: 'We call on our national officials in Congress, Presidential administration and State Department as well as the leadership of Israel to do the utmost within their power to stop the Palestinian Authority in the destruction of this holy site'.