Former Supreme Court justice has 'no doubt' Demjanjuk is 'Ivan the Terrible'

Retired Supreme Court justice Dalia Dorner spoke to Kan News about the trial of John Demjanjuk, a former Nazi guard at the Treblinka death camp.

"Until today, I believe that Demjanjuk is 'Ivan the Terrible,' I have no doubts," Dorner said. "But it came to our Supreme Court, and five judges - including Aharon Barak, a Holocaust survivor - acquitted him unanimously."

She added that she is proud of the court for its dramatic ruling, saying: "I am proud of the judges, who had the mental strength to go according to the rules."

"The moment a legal doubt was created, they succeeded in finding the mental strength to say, 'Go home.'"

Demjanjuk was tried in Israel as "Ivan the Terrible" and in 1998 was sentenced to death, but he was acquitted in court due to doubts as to whether he could be accurately identified as "Ivan the Terrible."

After he was acquitted, he was extradited to the US.

In concluding its ruling, the Supreme Court wrote, "It is finished, but not complete. Completion is not the heritage of a human judge."