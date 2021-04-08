Yair Lapid misses Holocaust memorial ceremonies - to go on vacation

MK Yair Lapid, chairman of the Yesh Atid party and candidate for prime minister, on Wednesday night flew to the US for vacation.

Wednesday night marked the beginning of Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day, which continues until Thursday evening.

As a result of his flight, Lapid, the son of Holocaust survivor Tommy Lapid, was absent from the official Holocaust memorial ceremonies at both the Knesset and Yad Vashem.

His spokesman told Arutz Sheva: "Be strong, he's coming back for Independence Day."

"The State of Israel is dealing with existential challenges and a challenging post-coronavirus period, and what does Yair Lapid do? He travels to the US. The audacity of a 'leader,'" wrote Dr. Haim Misgav.

One person tweeted: "I read this last night and I couldn't believe it. On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Yair Lapid flies off to vacation? Especially because of his family history, I can't believe it."

Another tweeted: "I understand that the memorial day for the Holocaust isn't important. For some reason I have the feeling that if this were [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu, we would see an offensive and insulting campaign about this disrespect."