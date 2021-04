Watch: Israeli NBA player commemorates Holocaust during game Washington Wizards rookie Deni Avdija, appeared in last night's game with the word "Yizkor" written on his sneakers Arutz Sheva ,

Reuters Deni Avdija Israel's basketball phenom and Washington Wizards rookie, Deni Avdija, appeared in last night's game with the word "Yizkor" written on his sneakers in commemoration of Holocaust Remembrance Day.



