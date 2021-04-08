Lod Mayor livid over fireworks on eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day

A video posted to social media on Wednesday evening shows the launching of fireworks by Arabs in Lod as the memorial ceremonies to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day were held.

The mayor of Lod, Yair Revivo, posted an angry post on his Facebook page in response.

"Again it’s the eve of Remembrance Day, again fireworks. The last time I fought this obscene phenomenon I received a personal lawsuit from the resident. It is simply unacceptable. It will be very difficult to talk about partnership and integration with Arab society when there is minimal respect," he wrote.

"I expect every Arab leader at the national or local level to condemn this despicable phenomenon. More and more such statements will prevent the fireworks on the eve of Memorial Day next week, which falls on the first day of Ramadan, when to our disappointment fireworks are fired every night. I hope the police get their hands on the criminal tonight and, unlike the previous case, the state will not leave me alone to face him in court," Revivo added.