PA welcomes US restoration of UNRWA funding

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Wednesday welcomed the restoration of US economic, development and humanitarian aid to the PA as well as its restoration of aid for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

"We are looking forward not only to the resumption of US financial aid despite its importance, but also to the return of political relations with the United States in a way that achieves for our people their legitimate rights in the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, the reopening of the American consulate in occupied Jerusalem, and for the United States to exert pressure on Israel to curb its desire for expansion and settlement in the occupied territories, particularly the ethnic cleansing in occupied Jerusalem," said Shtayyeh in a statement quoted by the Wafa news agency.

The comments came after the Biden administration said it intends to resume aid to UNRWA as well as other aid to the Palestinian Authority which was suspended by the Trump administration.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded, "Israel maintains an intensive dialogue with the United States on numerous issues. In this context, the US raised the renewal of American aid to the Palestinians and we discussed its impact on the common interests of Israel and the US. Regarding UNRWA, Israel's position is that the organization in its current form perpetuates the conflict and does not contribute to its resolution. The renewal of aid to UNRWA should be accompanied by substantial and necessary changes in the nature, goals and conduct of the organization.”

Since taking office, the Biden administration has renewed ties with the PA that have been frozen since 2017.

The PA had been boycotting the US in protest of President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the relocation of the US embassy in Israel to the city.

A recently released document reveals that the Biden administration is crafting a plan aimed at “resetting” US ties with the PA.

The US vision, according to the memo, is “to advance freedom, security, and prosperity for both Israelis and Palestinians in the immediate term.”