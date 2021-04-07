Bipartisan Congressional bill reintroduced to mandate State Dept. review of PA textbooks

Four Congressional lawmakers reintroduced a bill titled “Bipartisan Peace and Tolerance in Palestinian Education Act” this week.

If passed, the bill would mandate the State Department with annually reviewing the content of the educational curriculum of the Palestinian authority, including textbooks, for violent and intolerant content. Passages that went against rules laid out in the act would have to be removed. A detailed State Department report on the manner in which Americans funds are being used to to ensure that PA textbooks do not include calls for violence, promote intolerance or incite hatred is also part of the bill.

“Resolving the conflict between Israelis & Palestinians requires teaching all children to be tolerant. Today, (the ADL) welcomes the bipartisan introduction of the Peace and Tolerance in Palestinian Education Act,” tweed the ADL.

“We commend the House Foreign Affairs Committee for approving the updated Peace and Tolerance in Palestinian Education Act today. We urge the full House and Senate to follow suit, so the PA’s official textbooks stop teaching intolerance to children,” they added.

The bill was reintroduced by Representatives Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Brian mast (R-FL), Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ).

“The United States has provided millions of dollars to support the education of Palestinian children with the stated goal of equipping Palestinians with the tools to build a democratic, secular, and politically moderate Palestinian civil society as a driver for peace. As a result of the GAO’s findings, it is necessary for Congress to request additional reports from the State Department to ensure U.S. taxpayer dollars promote dignity and tolerance, and that the educational materials such schools employ do not incite hatred,” said Sherman in a statement. “Last Congress, this bill passed the Foreign Affairs Committee unanimously. I hope to work with my colleagues to build on this support and secure the passage of this bill in the 117th Congress.”