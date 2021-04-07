Ambassador Erdan attacks US decision to fund UNRWA

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and the U.N. Gilad Erdan responded to the U.S. decision on renewing the funding for UNRWA.

“Israel is strongly opposed to the anti-Israel and anti-Semitic activity happening in UNRWA’s facilities." Ambassador Erdan said. "We believe that this U.N. agency for so-called “refugees” should not exist in its current format. UNRWA schools regularly use materials that incite against Israel and the twisted definition used by the agency to determine who is a “refugee” only perpetuates the conflict".

Erdan noted that in conversations with the U.S. State Department he has expressed his disappointment and objection to the decision to renew UNRWA’s funding "without first ensuring that certain reforms, including stopping the incitement and removing anti-Semitic content from its educational curriculum, are carried out".

"UNRWA is an organization that engages in political advocacy and enables incitement to violence, therefore it should not exist in its current form.” Erdan concluded.