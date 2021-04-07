

Bible Quiz finalists announced Education Ministry announces the 16 to advance to the final of the Bible Quiz to take place on Israeli Independence Day. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Kan 11 Bible Quiz The Education Ministry said it was "proud & happy to announce the 16 finalists, who advanced to final of the Bible Quiz, which will take place on Israeli Independence Day (April 15) at 11 am and will be broadcast live on Israeli TV and online." The finalists are: Gilad Abrahamoff & Amit Elgazar Ronit Magali Buenos Orel Binyamini & Dvir Barchad Yanek Widman Orly Maierovits & Sara Solomon Graciela Sutton Ariel Chicurel Leah Kalmus Shiri Kaplan Elana Rosenblatt, Benjamin Romm & Sarah Shaye Gabriel Cherem.



