75-year old woman in UK yelled at by man screaming anti-Jewish abuse

A 75-year old Jewish woman had opened her front door in the Stamford Hill section of London when a man suddenly became confrontational, hurling anti-Jewish abuse.

According to the Stamford Hill Shomrim Jewish volunteer neighbourhood watch, the man yelled at the woman that Jews should leave the country.

There are currently no suspects.

The U.K.-based Campaign Against Antisemitism noted that their analysis of government statistics showed that every day in England and Whales, there are over three hate crimes against Jews. Jews are nearly four times more likely to be targets of hate crimes than any other faith group.