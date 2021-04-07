Trump: Biden transforming America into socialist country

Donald Trump said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is transforming the United States into a socialist country that will soon be unrecognizable.

He called the Biden administration “Bernie on steroids” referring to perennial socialist Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.

Trump said that even Sanders “could not believe what’s going on.”

In the Tuesday interview with Newsmax host Heather Childers, Trump spoke about reports that Biden is considering restarting construction on the U.S.-Mexican border wall which was a huge part of Trump’s agenda as president.

Stories have began to circulate that Biden is going to “plug in gaps” in the border wall.

Trump said that if that happens, Biden is at least showing a “glimmer of hope.” He called it a “very positive step.”

"I think it's great that they reversed themselves but a lot of damage was done," said Trump. "If they agree that they're going to complete it, that's a great thing.

He said that completing the rest of the wall shouldn’t take a “long period of time.”

“The only good thing to come out is now they finally agreed after screwing up the construction, which was going along perfectly, the wall is going to be finished soon…That’s a very good thing.”

Trump also strongly criticized “woke” corporations for pandering to the left by condemning Georgia’s voting law. Corporations such as Coca-Cola, Major League Baseball, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have blasted the new law. He also accused them of “interference” in the country’s “free and and fair elections.”

Trump was also queried about Biden’s stamina and ability to perform the long hours required to be president. Rumours have long circulated about Biden’s health. Biden is 78-years old.

“It’s a lot of work, and I think other people are making most of the decisions but I may be wrong about that, I don’t know,” Trump said. “I don’t really know him very well, but to be honest with you, somebody’s making decisions.”

Trump also said that Twitter has become boring since he was permanently banned from the platform. He said due to his departure, “many people have let.”

The former president has been hinting at creating his own social media platform in the near future.