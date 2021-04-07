Yair Golan sees 'revolting trends' again

Same day, different year. Meretz MK and former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Yair Golan was cited referring to 'racism of the lowest kind' by Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionist Party. At the end of the post he added jokingly and in poor taste: 'citing revolting trends? Here you go'.

His response, which he posted on Twitter following Smotrich's disgust with comments made by MK Ahmed Tibi against Tzfat chief rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu. During an interview, Tibi referred to rabbi Eliyahu as a 'human garbage'.

Golan had previously made a comparison between the state of the Israeli political right and Nazi Germany, after which he received much backlash. He would eventually retire from his army service as the allegations made during Holocaust Remembrance Day as well as the public outcry would seal his option of promotion to IDF Chief of Staff.