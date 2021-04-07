Rabbi Sacks on the Holocaust

Dear Friends,



Starting on Wednesday evening, 7th April 2021, is Yom HaShoah, the day in the Jewish calendar set aside for Holocaust remembrance. Rabbi Sacks zt"l often talked about how the one group he felt closest to, and derived most strength and inspiration from, was the Holocaust survivors. As we approach Yom HaShoah, below is some content - including the latest edition from our 'Ceremony & Celebration' series - which we hope will both educate and inspire you on this special day.





CEREMONY & CELEBRATION:

YOM HASHOAH EDITION

Download the NEW edition of 'Ceremony & Celebration: Family Edition' for Yom HaShoah, including extracts from the writings of Rabbi Sacks together with questions, stories and points for discussion to engage your family. This includes a special prayer composed by Rabbi Sacks for Yom HaShoah.



Click here to download Ceremony & Celebration: Yom HaShoah

RABBI SACKS ZT"L ON THE HOLOCAUST

Last year, in partnership with the Holocaust Educational Trust, Rabbi Sacks recorded a series of short videos about some of the big theological questions posed by the Holocaust. These are a remarkable set of recordings and show the depth of both Rabbi Sacks' wisdom and his ability to communicate the most complex issues in ways in which ordinary people can understand.



Click here to watch the series in full