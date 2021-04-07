MK Mossi Raz: 'We won't rush to support Bennett's candidacy'

Meretz MK Mossi Raz on Wednesday morning said that his party will not rush to support Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett's candidacy for prime minister.

"Our candidate for prime minister is [MK] Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid)," Raz told Kol Hai Radio in an interview.

He added that Meretz had asked that Lapid be tapped to form a coalition "because he is the most worthy."

"When they come to us to form a government, we will examine who its leaders will be.. We never ruled Bennett out, but we also won't rush to support him."

Raz also said that while he does not see an ideological difference between Bennett and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, he does see differences between the two: "Netanyahu has a coalition of Kahanists, while Bennett will have a coalition of Labor."

Regarding whether Bennett would join a coalition which included the Arab parties, Raz said: "I don't understand how this racism is connected to Yamina. If he won't join with the Arabs, then Netanyahu also doesn't have a government. And so we'll hold elections again and again, because there are those who are not willing to accept that the Arabs are also citizens."

He also said that nominating Netanyahu for president is an embarrassment, emphasizing: "In general, I think that it is not correct to choose a sitting MK for president."