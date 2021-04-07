Justice League director allegedly berated Gal Gadot: "shut up and say the lines"

An interview with actor Ray Fisher on The Hollywood Reporter revealed tensions during the filming of the 2017 Justice League movie between director Joss Whedon and Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

During an internal investigation by WarnerMedia, a witness stated that after one clash, "Joss was bragging that he's had it out with Gal. He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie."

This apparently led to a meeting with then-Warners chairman Kevin Tsujihara. When asked for comment, Gadot said in a statement: "I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner."

In an LA Times interview from December 2020, Gadot also hinted at the troubling experience with Whedon, adding again that it was resolved privately. “I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it."

WarnerMedia said in a statement on Dec. 11 that it had concluded its investigation into the set of Justice League. “WarnerMedia’s investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken,” the statement read. WarnerMedia has not disclosed its findings or what the “remedial action” entails. According to Variety, Gadot said she hasn’t been told anything. “I don’t know what that means either,” she said, adding, “I’m curious to know what’s going to be the outcome.”