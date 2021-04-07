Yisrael Beytenu MK: A liberal right-wing government is possible

MK Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu) spoke to Arutz Sheva following the swearing-in ceremony of the 24th Knesset and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vacate his seat.

"Benjamin Netanyahu needs to look at things from the side and think about why the system is stuck. It is already the fourth round [of elections] and we are approaching the fifth round," said MK Sova.

"When Netanyahu says 'come back home', I tell him with all due respect: You should think of returning home, because if you were not the leader of the Likud today, the Likud would be forming a right-wing and stable government today," he added.

"Naftali Bennett, Gideon Sa'ar and Yisrael Beytenu, to remind you, we are a liberal right-wing party, and so are parts of Blue and White. It is possible to form a right-wing government that will also be liberal," insisted Sova.