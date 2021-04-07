Yehuda Glick opposes initiative to appoint Netanyahu President

Former MK Yehuda Glick, who has announced that he intends to run for President, spoke to Arutz Sheva on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 24th Knesset.

Glick, who served in the Knesset on behalf of the Likud, made clear that he rejected the initiative that would see Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being appointed President.

"I strongly oppose Netanyahu being appointed the next President of the State of Israel. I have nothing against Netanyahu but there is no consensus regarding Netanyahu and so he will be the President of only half the people," he stated.

Glick added, "The people must be allowed to elect the President and the election must not be left in the hands of the Knesset members in order to neutralize political deals."