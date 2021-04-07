MK Ofir Sofer: I am not too optimistic

MK Ofir Sofer of the Religious Zionist Party spoke to Arutz Sheva on Tuesday following the swearing-in of the 24th Knesset and opined that it is possible to form a right-wing government, though he added that he is not optimistic about the chances of that happening.

"It is possible to achieve a right-wing government," he said. "We must not go in all sorts of other directions. At the moment, everyone has to stand alongside Netanyahu and say: 'We are forming this government.'"

"The government that needs to be formed is a government that relies on right-wing seats. There are enough of them and they need to come. We need to come together based on the values ​​and ideology we serve and form a right-wing government," added Sofer.

"It's difficult, we're already past the fourth round [of elections]," he continued. "Unfortunately I am not very optimistic and I understand that we are already nearing the fifth round. But ultimately, [forming a right-wing government] is what needs to be done."