Netanyahu's solution? Smotrich supporting govternment from outside

Sources close to Prime Minister Netanyahu have in recent hours presented a way out of the political quagmire that will allow the chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, Bezalel Smotrich, to maintain his values ​​while temporarily relinquishing his position.

Sources suggest that Smotrich will vote in favor of the formation of a government in the Knesset that relies on the support of members of the United Arab List, but will give up on sitting in the government for the time being.

In the Likud's estimation, there is a good chance that Smotrich will respond to a move that will present him as a man of values ​​who keeps his word and yet on the other hand will allow the formation of a right-wing government and prevent fifth elections.

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu said at a Likud faction meeting that he believes he can form a government. "The job is not simple but not impossible. The goal is within reach. I estimate that we can do it."

Channel 13 News reported that the haredi parties are hoping to use their rabbinical leaders to pressure the Religious Zionism party into accepting the formation of a right-wing government with support from the UAL.