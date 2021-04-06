Danon: US will lose all leverage if it returns to Iran nuclear deal

World Likud chairman and former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon called on the Biden Administration not to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"We very much hope that the United States won't return to the original Iran nuclear deal. It was a bad deal in 2015 and it's an even worse deal today," Danon said.

"What is needed is an updated agreement which addresses the core issues: Iran's continuing uranium enrichment, the rejection of "anytime anywhere" inspections, the legitimization of Iran's nuclear process by 2030, Iran's ballistic missile testing and Iran's continued terrorist aggression in the region. We must address these challenges and introduce new solutions to overcome these hurdles. If the US reverts to the dangerous 2015 deal all leverage with Iran will be lost and Iran's extremist and murderous regime gains unwarranted credibility," the former ambassador added.